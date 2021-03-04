Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 112,022 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lessened its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,898,250 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 112,022 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $850,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PPG. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in PPG Industries by 1.0% during the third quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,889 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 31,359 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,523,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $689,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 36,558 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,273,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 16,087 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Vertical Research upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Laurentian Bank of Canada upgraded shares of PPG Industries to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Bank of America raised shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Laurentian raised shares of PPG Industries to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PPG Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.79.

NYSE PPG traded down $0.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $139.32. 21,885 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,520,567. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $32.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.06. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.77 and a 12-month high of $153.81.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.02. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 25.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. Research analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.73%.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

