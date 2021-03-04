Clearbridge Investments LLC Lowers Stock Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,962,025 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 17,173 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 2.21% of Aptiv worth $776,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of APTV. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 41.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,433,000 after acquiring an additional 12,705 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 6.1% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,466 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 65.4% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,454 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 4,132 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in Aptiv by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 5,226 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Aptiv by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 69,957 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,015,000 after buying an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:APTV traded down $6.89 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $148.66. The stock had a trading volume of 42,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,015,416. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.84. Aptiv PLC has a 52 week low of $29.22 and a 52 week high of $160.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $146.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.25.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 13.94%. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

APTV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded Aptiv from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Aptiv from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $134.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price objective on Aptiv from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Aptiv from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aptiv has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.77.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

