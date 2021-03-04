Clearbridge Investments LLC Decreases Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Clearbridge Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,481,932 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 206,003 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises 1.2% of Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,524,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,016,338 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,391,253,000 after buying an additional 244,861 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,733,722 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,634,810,000 after buying an additional 10,559 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 8.8% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,430,950 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,249,964,000 after buying an additional 278,003 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 9.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,912,980 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,061,256,000 after buying an additional 242,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 3.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,884,467 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $686,550,000 after buying an additional 62,990 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Broadcom from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $470.00 price objective (up previously from $430.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $439.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $435.04.

Shares of AVGO traded down $8.52 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $454.54. 84,212 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,721,732. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.67 and a 1 year high of $495.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $468.10 and its 200-day moving average is $403.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.10. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The firm had revenue of $6.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Harry L. You sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.57, for a total value of $42,757.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.43, for a total value of $33,002,343.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 178,798 shares of company stock valued at $76,345,405. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

Read More: What is the G-20?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.