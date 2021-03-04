Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) SVP Sells $203,618.25 in Stock

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) SVP Barclay Corbus sold 15,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total transaction of $203,618.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 641,387 shares in the company, valued at $8,331,617.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Barclay Corbus also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 26th, Barclay Corbus sold 4,651 shares of Clean Energy Fuels stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total value of $57,672.40.

Shares of CLNE opened at $12.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 72.12 and a beta of 2.02. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has a 12-month low of $1.05 and a 12-month high of $19.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.19.

CLNE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clean Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Clean Energy Fuels from $9.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.63.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLNE. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 17,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 6,345 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.34% of the company’s stock.

About Clean Energy Fuels

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets, primarily in the United States and Canada. The company supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

