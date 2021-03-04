Claudio Tuozzolo Sells 7,497 Shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) Stock

Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) VP Claudio Tuozzolo sold 7,497 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.54, for a total value of $761,245.38. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 57,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,808,798.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Claudio Tuozzolo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 15th, Claudio Tuozzolo sold 1,770 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.37, for a total value of $161,724.90.

Shares of VICR opened at $94.22 on Thursday. Vicor Co. has a twelve month low of $30.42 and a twelve month high of $104.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $96.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 523.44 and a beta of 0.84.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. Vicor had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 2.92%. On average, equities analysts predict that Vicor Co. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VICR. Northland Securities raised their price target on Vicor from $55.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Vicor from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, BWS Financial raised their price target on Vicor from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vicor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VICR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vicor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Vicor by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 13,629 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Vicor by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 28,916 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 9,851 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vicor by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,146 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vicor by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,855 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 2,346 shares in the last quarter. 35.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vicor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

