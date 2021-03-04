Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) PT Lowered to $28.00

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.13% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clarivate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

CLVT stock opened at $22.20 on Thursday. Clarivate has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $33.55.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $455.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 78.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Clarivate Company Profile

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

