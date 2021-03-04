Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) PT Lowered to $28.00

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.13% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clarivate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.
CLVT stock opened at $22.20 on Thursday. Clarivate has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $33.55.
Clarivate Company Profile
Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.
