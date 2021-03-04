Citigroup Raises American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Price Target to $32.00

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) had its target price boosted by Citigroup from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 21.63% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.16.

Shares of NYSE:AEO traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $26.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 480,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,114,052. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.57 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.11. American Eagle Outfitters has a fifty-two week low of $6.53 and a fifty-two week high of $27.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.69.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative return on equity of 1.82% and a negative net margin of 5.50%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 90,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $1,816,794.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 176,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,533,029.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 14,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $298,540.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,013,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,527,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 226,595 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,548,000 after buying an additional 16,149 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the fourth quarter worth approximately $147,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the fourth quarter worth approximately $254,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the fourth quarter worth approximately $769,000.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

