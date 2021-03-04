Citigroup Raises Air Canada (AC.TO) (TSE:AC) Price Target to C$26.50

Air Canada (AC.TO) (TSE:AC) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup from C$21.00 to C$26.50 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 2.89% from the company’s previous close.

AC has been the topic of several other research reports. CIBC lowered their target price on Air Canada (AC.TO) to C$28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James raised Air Canada (AC.TO) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Cormark upped their target price on Air Canada (AC.TO) from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. ATB Capital upped their target price on Air Canada (AC.TO) from C$27.50 to C$28.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Air Canada (AC.TO) to C$27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$28.46.

TSE:AC opened at C$27.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$9.14 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 757.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$22.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$20.28. Air Canada has a 12-month low of C$9.26 and a 12-month high of C$36.22.

Air Canada (AC.TO) (TSE:AC) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported C($4.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($2.68) by C($1.40). The firm had revenue of C$827.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$836.76 million. Research analysts forecast that Air Canada will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Amos Kazzaz sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.07, for a total transaction of C$213,095.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,206 shares in the company, valued at C$205,724.42. Also, Senior Officer Lucie Guillemette bought 3,479 shares of Air Canada (AC.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$24.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$85,239.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$877,951.50.

Air Canada (AC.TO) Company Profile

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

