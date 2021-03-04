Citigroup Initiates Coverage on Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG)

Research analysts at Citigroup started coverage on shares of Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the shipping company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.71% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Golar LNG from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Golar LNG from $13.00 to $20.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Golar LNG currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.21.

Shares of GLNG opened at $10.77 on Tuesday. Golar LNG has a 52-week low of $4.54 and a 52-week high of $15.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.84.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 29th. The shipping company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $94.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.34 million. Golar LNG had a negative net margin of 55.97% and a positive return on equity of 0.73%. As a group, analysts forecast that Golar LNG will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Golar LNG by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,181,340 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,388,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Golar LNG by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,060 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Golar LNG by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 53,739 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Golar LNG by 368.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,085 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its stake in Golar LNG by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 75,510 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 4,672 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Golar LNG Company Profile

Golar LNG Limited provides infrastructure for the liquefaction, transportation, regasification, and downstream distribution of LNG. It operates through three segments: Vessel Operations, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and Power. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers, FLNG, and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs); and the development of gas to power projects, as well as LNG distribution operations.

