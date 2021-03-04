Citigroup Boosts Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) Price Target to $37.00

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Citigroup from $32.00 to $37.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.64% from the stock’s current price.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Bausch Health Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.23.
Shares of BHC opened at $32.56 on Tuesday. Bausch Health Companies has a 1-year low of $11.15 and a 1-year high of $32.84. The stock has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a PE ratio of -5.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.16, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.85.
In related news, insider William D. Humphries sold 114,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.87, for a total transaction of $2,266,272.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 349,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,936,418.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 12.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Icahn Carl C purchased a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $104,689,000. Camber Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the third quarter valued at about $69,930,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,370,000. Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 476.0% during the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 4,047,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,194,000 after buying an additional 3,345,021 shares during the period. Finally, Canyon Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,700,000. 62.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Bausch Health Companies Company Profile
Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.
Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator
Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.