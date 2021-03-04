Citigroup Boosts Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) Price Target to $37.00

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Citigroup from $32.00 to $37.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.64% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Bausch Health Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.23.

Shares of BHC opened at $32.56 on Tuesday. Bausch Health Companies has a 1-year low of $11.15 and a 1-year high of $32.84. The stock has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a PE ratio of -5.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.16, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.85.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.21. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 23.92% and a positive return on equity of 173.20%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider William D. Humphries sold 114,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.87, for a total transaction of $2,266,272.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 349,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,936,418.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 12.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Icahn Carl C purchased a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $104,689,000. Camber Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the third quarter valued at about $69,930,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,370,000. Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 476.0% during the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 4,047,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,194,000 after buying an additional 3,345,021 shares during the period. Finally, Canyon Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,700,000. 62.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

