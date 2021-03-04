Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Parnassus Investments CA

Parnassus Investments CA decreased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 74.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,000,000 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,522,462 shares during the quarter. Parnassus Investments CA owned about 0.07% of Cisco Systems worth $134,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CSCO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 327,697,698 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,664,472,000 after acquiring an additional 6,274,151 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,173,489 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,070,364,000 after purchasing an additional 5,044,447 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 12,270,764 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $483,345,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600,797 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,089,000. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 20,853,988 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $933,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951,469 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $45.14. The stock had a trading volume of 634,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,718,404. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.95 and a 200 day moving average of $42.46. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.40 and a twelve month high of $49.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.32%.

In other Cisco Systems news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 6,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total value of $296,148.33. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 119,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,631,303.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 8,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $392,561.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,530 shares of company stock valued at $1,324,408. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.63.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

