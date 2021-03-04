Cineworld Group (LON:CINE) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $56.05

Cineworld Group plc (LON:CINE) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 56.05 ($0.73) and traded as high as GBX 105 ($1.37). Cineworld Group shares last traded at GBX 104.50 ($1.37), with a volume of 12,281,451 shares trading hands.

CINE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Cineworld Group in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.57) price objective on shares of Cineworld Group in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.57) price objective on shares of Cineworld Group in a report on Monday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 100 ($1.31).

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.56 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 675.43, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 77.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 56.32.

Cineworld Group plc engages in the cinema business. It is also involved in financing, retail, cinema property leasing, property, software development and provision, ticket booking, film distribution, advertising, general partner, and gift promotion activities. The company operates its cinema sites under the Regal, United Artists, Edwards theatres, Cineworld, Picturehouse, Cinema City, Yes Planet, and Rav-Chen brands.

