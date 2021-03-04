Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$12.08.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CGX shares. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Cineplex from C$12.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Cineplex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$8.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Cineplex from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Cineplex from C$7.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Cineplex from C$8.50 to C$10.50 in a research report on Friday, February 12th.

Shares of CGX traded down C$0.74 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$14.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,270,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,271,523. Cineplex has a 12 month low of C$4.32 and a 12 month high of C$31.98. The firm has a market cap of C$900.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$11.60 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30.

Cineplex Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Amusement and Leisure. The Film Entertainment and Content segment operates film theatres; and provides food and in-theatre amusement services, as well as rents theatres and digital commerce.

