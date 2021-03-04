Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) Given “Neutral” Rating at MKM Partners

MKM Partners reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $60.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock, up from their prior price target of $51.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.00.

XEC stock opened at $62.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.48 and its 200 day moving average is $35.68. The stock has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.40. Cimarex Energy has a 1-year low of $12.15 and a 1-year high of $63.02.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.18. Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 104.14% and a positive return on equity of 7.29%. The business had revenue of $434.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.94 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cimarex Energy will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. This is a positive change from Cimarex Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.73%.

In other news, Director David A. Hentschel sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $380,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total value of $316,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 302.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 42,698 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 32,090 shares in the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy during the third quarter valued at $230,000. Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $1,648,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 148.4% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 330,906 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,412,000 after acquiring an additional 197,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,423,230 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $165,916,000 after acquiring an additional 207,772 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved reserves of 531.0 million barrels of oil equivalent; 1.36 trillion cubic feet of proved gas reserves; 144.1 million barrels (MMBbls) of proved oil reserves; and 159.8 MMBbls of natural gas liquids reserves primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

