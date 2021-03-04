Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Issues Earnings Results

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) released its earnings results on Thursday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $757.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.24 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 10.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share.

Ciena stock traded up $1.72 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $52.28. The stock had a trading volume of 59,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,415,747. The company has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.25. Ciena has a 52 week low of $30.58 and a 52 week high of $61.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.98.

Get Ciena alerts:

In other Ciena news, SVP Rick Hamilton sold 9,678 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.28, for a total value of $534,999.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total value of $126,225.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,978 shares of company stock worth $2,011,921 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on CIEN shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Ciena from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ciena from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Ciena from $46.00 to $51.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Ciena from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Ciena from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.45.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

Featured Article: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.