Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Aegis

Equities research analysts at Aegis assumed coverage on shares of Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cidara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cidara Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.90.

CDTX stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.19. 16,951 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,075,124. The company has a market cap of $105.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.66. Cidara Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.30 and a 52 week high of $4.45.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.25). Cidara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 662.48% and a negative return on equity of 165.58%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cidara Therapeutics will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Cidara Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 89.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 31,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 14,600 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 8,776 shares during the last quarter. 60.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cidara Therapeutics Company Profile

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives for the treatment of diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of serious invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

