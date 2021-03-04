CIBC World Markets Inc. Takes Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 72,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $233,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 86.8% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,262,000 after acquiring an additional 8,768 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 64,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,222,000 after acquiring an additional 3,427 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWP stock opened at $101.25 on Thursday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $50.97 and a 52-week high of $112.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.89.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

