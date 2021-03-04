CIBC World Markets Inc. Sells 264 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

CIBC World Markets Inc. cut its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 264 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 173.4% during the 4th quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 176,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total value of $8,857,753.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 849,506 shares in the company, valued at $42,662,191.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Clarke R. Starnes III sold 48,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $2,459,815.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 182,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,303,387.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 228,574 shares of company stock valued at $11,510,241 in the last quarter. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TFC opened at $58.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $78.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.43 and a 200-day moving average of $45.92. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $24.01 and a 52 week high of $61.26.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.19. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 41.19%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Truist Financial from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America raised their price target on Truist Financial from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Truist Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Truist Financial from $46.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Truist Financial from $47.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.64.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

