CIBC World Markets Inc. Purchases Shares of 522 Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Graham by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Graham by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Graham by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Graham by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Graham by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 63.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Graham stock opened at $568.14 on Thursday. Graham Holdings has a one year low of $267.89 and a one year high of $634.00. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $583.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $478.80.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $11.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.73 by $0.65. Graham had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 7.30%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th.

Separately, TheStreet raised Graham from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th.

In related news, CAO Marcel A. Snyman sold 72 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.90, for a total value of $38,008.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,439.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew Stephen Rosen sold 8,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.51, for a total value of $4,095,259.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,724,589.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,494 shares of company stock valued at $8,343,375. Corporate insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials; data science education, and training and healthcare simulation services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to Purdue University Global.

