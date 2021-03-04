CIBC World Markets Inc. Makes New $272,000 Investment in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,373 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 141,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,871,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 2.6% in the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 45,279 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 1.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 107,039 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 14,284 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 134.4% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,331 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. 98.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on ANF shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $20.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $14.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Abercrombie & Fitch currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.54.

In related news, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 152,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $3,812,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ANF opened at $27.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.41 and a fifty-two week high of $28.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -14.87 and a beta of 1.82.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a negative return on equity of 6.61% and a negative net margin of 3.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Abercrombie & Fitch Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands.

Featured Article: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.