CIBC World Markets Inc. Invests $225,000 in United States Oil Fund, LP (NYSEARCA:USO)

CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in United States Oil Fund, LP (NYSEARCA:USO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in United States Oil Fund by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 19,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in United States Oil Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in United States Oil Fund by 233.3% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in United States Oil Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in United States Oil Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000.

Get United States Oil Fund alerts:

United States Oil Fund stock opened at $41.14 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.88. United States Oil Fund, LP has a 52-week low of $16.88 and a 52-week high of $81.04.

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

Further Reading: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for United States Oil Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Oil Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.