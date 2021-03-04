CIBC Raises Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) Price Target to $40.00

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) had its price objective hoisted by CIBC from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on BOWFF. BMO Capital Markets raised Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from $40.00 to $41.75 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.03.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $30.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.70 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.79. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $11.06 and a 12 month high of $36.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

