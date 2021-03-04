CIBC Lowers Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE.TO) (TSE:INE) Price Target to C$27.00

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE.TO) (TSE:INE) had its price objective lowered by CIBC from C$32.00 to C$27.00 in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on INE. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE.TO) from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a C$28.00 price target (down from C$32.00) on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE.TO) in a report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE.TO) in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a neutral rating and a C$32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE.TO) from C$28.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$28.03.

INE stock opened at C$22.49 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.93 billion and a P/E ratio of -97.78. Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of C$13.97 and a twelve month high of C$32.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$28.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$25.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 465.64.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, and solar farms. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

