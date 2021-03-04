CI Investments Inc. Takes Position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 627 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WMS. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 1,226.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 650 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 364.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 762 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the third quarter worth about $75,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, Director Ross M. Jones sold 1,670,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $125,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $788,025. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.58, for a total value of $487,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $983,020.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,772,127 shares of company stock valued at $134,430,895 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

WMS has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $88.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.40.

Shares of WMS opened at $107.98 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $96.26 and a 200-day moving average of $75.19. The company has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.82. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.13 and a 1 year high of $113.85.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.15. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 19.10%. The firm had revenue of $486.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Advanced Drainage Systems’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently -11.21%.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

Featured Article: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.