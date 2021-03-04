CI Investments Inc. Purchases Shares of 558 EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ENS. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in EnerSys by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in EnerSys during the third quarter worth about $208,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in EnerSys by 0.4% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 112,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,368,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in EnerSys by 72.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in EnerSys by 36.0% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 60,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,087,000 after purchasing an additional 16,129 shares in the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ENS opened at $89.98 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.87. EnerSys has a 1 year low of $35.21 and a 1 year high of $96.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.49.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $751.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.34 million. EnerSys had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 3.27%. EnerSys’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EnerSys will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.96%.

Separately, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of EnerSys from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. The company offers energy systems, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions; motive power batteries and chargers that are utilized in electric forklift trucks and other industrial electric powered vehicles; and specialty batteries, which are used in aerospace and defense applications, large over-the-road trucks, automotive, medical, and security systems applications.

