CI Investments Inc. Invests $26,000 in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC)

CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 80.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 6,380 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 878,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,704,000 after buying an additional 31,041 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the 4th quarter worth about $331,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 252,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,006,000 after buying an additional 53,865 shares during the last quarter.

Altra Industrial Motion stock opened at $60.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -201.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a 1 year low of $12.00 and a 1 year high of $66.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.45.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $453.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.82 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a negative net margin of 1.13% and a positive return on equity of 9.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Research analysts expect that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.39%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AIMC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.67.

In other news, VP Craig Schuele sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 53,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,211,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Christian Storch sold 6,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total transaction of $392,759.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,492. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies and Automation & Specialty.

