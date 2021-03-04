CI Investments Inc. Acquires New Shares in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 5,835 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 4.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,622,230 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $211,135,000 after buying an additional 2,188,113 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 39.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,983,375 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $24,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684,580 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 256.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 444,589 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 728,567 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,807,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 1,303,243 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,330,000 after purchasing an additional 506,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil stock opened at $11.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 3.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.25. Marathon Oil Co. has a one year low of $3.02 and a one year high of $12.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $830.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.86 million. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 32.64% and a negative return on equity of 6.64%. The business’s revenue was down 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MRO shares. Tudor Pickering raised Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $7.00 price target (up from $6.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Mizuho raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.69.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

