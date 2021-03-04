CI Investments Inc. Acquires New Shares in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIT. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $231,000. 89.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AIT. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut Applied Industrial Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Applied Industrial Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

Shares of NYSE:AIT opened at $87.69 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 178.96 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.74. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $30.66 and a one year high of $89.81.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.22. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 0.64%. The business had revenue of $751.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This is an increase from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 34.65%.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control.

