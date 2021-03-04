Chonk (CHONK) Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.50 Million

Chonk (CURRENCY:CHONK) traded up 6.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 4th. One Chonk token can now be purchased for about $89.65 or 0.00186425 BTC on exchanges. Chonk has a market cap of $3.50 million and $307,177.00 worth of Chonk was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Chonk has traded 18% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002079 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $227.40 or 0.00472884 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.83 or 0.00072424 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000977 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.39 or 0.00077753 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.28 or 0.00083755 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $234.06 or 0.00486717 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.05 or 0.00052094 BTC.

Chonk Token Profile

Chonk’s total supply is 39,000 tokens. The official website for Chonk is www.chonker.finance . Chonk’s official message board is chonkfinance.medium.com

