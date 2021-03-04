China Overseas Property Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CNPPF) Short Interest Up 265.8% in February

China Overseas Property Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CNPPF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 2,140,000 shares, a growth of 265.8% from the January 28th total of 585,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut China Overseas Property from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CNPPF remained flat at $$0.61 during trading on Wednesday. China Overseas Property has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $0.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.61.

China Overseas Property Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides property management services in Hong Kong, Macau, and the People's Republic of China. It operates through Property Management Services, Value-Added Services, and Car Parking Spaces Trading Business segment. The Property Management Services segment offers security, repair and maintenance, cleaning, and garden landscape maintenance services to mid-to high-end residential communities, commercial properties, government properties, and construction sites.

