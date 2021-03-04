China Overseas Property Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CNPPF) Short Interest Up 265.8% in February

China Overseas Property Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CNPPF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 2,140,000 shares, a growth of 265.8% from the January 28th total of 585,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut China Overseas Property from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CNPPF remained flat at $$0.61 during trading on Wednesday. China Overseas Property has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $0.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.61.

About China Overseas Property

China Overseas Property Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides property management services in Hong Kong, Macau, and the People's Republic of China. It operates through Property Management Services, Value-Added Services, and Car Parking Spaces Trading Business segment. The Property Management Services segment offers security, repair and maintenance, cleaning, and garden landscape maintenance services to mid-to high-end residential communities, commercial properties, government properties, and construction sites.

