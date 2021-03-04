Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) Trading Up 6.6%

Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX)’s share price was up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.77 and last traded at $10.61. Approximately 552,097 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 1,458,615 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.95.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CMRX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chimerix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Chimerix from $7.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Chimerix in a research note on Friday, January 8th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.03. The stock has a market cap of $643.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.04 and a beta of 1.88.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. Chimerix had a negative net margin of 321.31% and a negative return on equity of 36.57%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chimerix, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider David Jakeman sold 3,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.61, for a total transaction of $27,646.71. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $834,360.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Chimerix by 546.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 9,720 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Chimerix in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Chimerix in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chimerix in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, AJO LP purchased a new stake in Chimerix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.41% of the company’s stock.

Chimerix, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on accelerating the advancement of various medicines that impact in the lives of patients living with cancer and other serious diseases. Its clinical stage development programs include dociparstat sodium (DSTAT), a potential first-in-class glycosaminoglycan compound derived from porcine heparin that has low anticoagulant activity but retains the ability to inhibit activities of key proteins implicated in the retention and viability of acute myeloid leukemia blasts and leukemic stem cells in the bone marrow during chemotherapy; and brincidofovir (BCV), an antiviral drug candidate in development as a medical countermeasure for smallpox.

