CHF Solutions (NASDAQ:CHFS) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.34 EPS

CHF Solutions (NASDAQ:CHFS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($1.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.34, Fidelity Earnings reports. CHF Solutions had a negative return on equity of 173.61% and a negative net margin of 254.26%.

Shares of CHFS opened at $8.03 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.70 and a 200-day moving average of $5.26. The company has a market cap of $21.97 million, a PE ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.55. CHF Solutions has a one year low of $5.80 and a one year high of $37.50.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CHFS shares. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CHF Solutions in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CHF Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

CHF Solutions, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing devices used in ultrafiltration therapy. The company's commercial product is the Aquadex FlexFlow System, which is indicated for temporary ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy, and extended ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy and require hospitalization.

