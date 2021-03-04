Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Shares Purchased by Holistic Financial Partners

Holistic Financial Partners lifted its holdings in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) by 51.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,802 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares during the quarter. Chewy makes up about 0.5% of Holistic Financial Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings in Chewy were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in Chewy during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Chewy during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Chewy by 624.6% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in Chewy in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. 97.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Chewy news, Director James A. Star sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total value of $2,551,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stacy Bowman sold 10,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.76, for a total value of $1,140,316.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,434 shares in the company, valued at $10,822,767.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 713,722 shares of company stock worth $66,590,788 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

CHWY stock traded down $2.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $89.22. 84,810 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,900,243. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -210.13 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.46. Chewy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.62 and a 12 month high of $120.00.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CHWY. UBS Group downgraded shares of Chewy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Wedbush increased their target price on Chewy from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Chewy from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Chewy from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.94.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure-play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

