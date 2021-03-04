Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Sets New 52-Week High at $71.82

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $71.82 and last traded at $71.58, with a volume of 46563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.08.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LNG shares. Bank of America raised shares of Cheniere Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Cheniere Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Cheniere Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.55.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The energy company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($1.42). Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 10.94%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cheniere Energy news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 1,572 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $96,332.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,255,104. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nuno Brandolini sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.87, for a total value of $359,220.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 207,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,449,667.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,572 shares of company stock worth $1,365,002. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Cheniere Energy by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 431,793 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $19,979,000 after purchasing an additional 9,857 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,939,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 125,347 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,525,000 after acquiring an additional 4,782 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 28,458 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Cheniere Energy by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 19,583 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.32% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

