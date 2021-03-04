ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) Research Coverage Started at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) in a research report report published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $93.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price target on ChemoCentryx from $100.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. ChemoCentryx has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $78.60.

ChemoCentryx stock opened at $62.36 on Monday. ChemoCentryx has a 52 week low of $30.72 and a 52 week high of $70.29. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.07 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.75. The company has a quick ratio of 10.12, a current ratio of 10.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.10). ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 58.10% and a negative return on equity of 17.23%. Research analysts anticipate that ChemoCentryx will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ChemoCentryx news, Treasurer Markus J. Cappel sold 1,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.03, for a total value of $92,166.25. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 87,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,845,083.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas J. Schall sold 17,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $1,145,411.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,279,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,203,947.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,851 shares of company stock valued at $8,361,500 over the last quarter. 9.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 61,021 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,344,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,499 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in ChemoCentryx in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis; and Phase IIb clinical trial, the AURORA trial for the treatment of patients with moderate-to-severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

