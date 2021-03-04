ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) Downgraded by TheStreet

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CCXI. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of ChemoCentryx from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of ChemoCentryx from $83.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. ChemoCentryx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.60.

NASDAQ:CCXI opened at $62.36 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.39 and its 200-day moving average is $57.75. ChemoCentryx has a 52-week low of $30.72 and a 52-week high of $70.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 10.12 and a current ratio of 10.12. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.07 and a beta of 1.70.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.10). ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 58.10% and a negative return on equity of 17.23%. Equities analysts predict that ChemoCentryx will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Edwards sold 14,218 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.18, for a total value of $869,857.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 152,139 shares in the company, valued at $9,307,864.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas J. Schall sold 17,619 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $1,145,411.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,279,710 shares in the company, valued at $148,203,947.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 128,851 shares of company stock worth $8,361,500 over the last 90 days. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in ChemoCentryx by 0.3% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 61,021 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,344,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in ChemoCentryx by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,499 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in ChemoCentryx by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in ChemoCentryx by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in ChemoCentryx in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 80.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ChemoCentryx Company Profile

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis; and Phase IIb clinical trial, the AURORA trial for the treatment of patients with moderate-to-severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

