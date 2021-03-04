Chemed (NYSE:CHE) Price Target Cut to $580.00

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) had its price target lowered by Oppenheimer from $600.00 to $580.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Chemed from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $532.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th.

CHE opened at $428.65 on Wednesday. Chemed has a 1-year low of $330.01 and a 1-year high of $560.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $507.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $499.65. The stock has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.55.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $5.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13. Chemed had a return on equity of 38.13% and a net margin of 13.11%. The business had revenue of $533.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Chemed will post 17.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Chemed’s payout ratio is currently 9.75%.

In related news, Director Donald E. Saunders sold 510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.45, for a total value of $268,489.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,226 shares in the company, valued at $3,277,677.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.30, for a total value of $1,098,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 140,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,430,975.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,010 shares of company stock worth $2,680,840 in the last 90 days. 3.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Chemed in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Chemed by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Chemed by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chemed in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chemed in the third quarter valued at about $64,000. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chemed

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

