Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $668.74.

CHTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Evercore ISI started coverage on Charter Communications in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Charter Communications from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Charter Communications from $765.00 to $690.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Charter Communications from $725.00 to $771.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHTR. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 238.5% in the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 70.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. 70.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CHTR stock traded down $15.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $601.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,780,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,189,026. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $620.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $628.15. The company has a market capitalization of $116.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.44, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00. Charter Communications has a fifty-two week low of $345.67 and a fifty-two week high of $681.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $6.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.89 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $12.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.57 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 5.70%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Charter Communications will post 14.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

