ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions and engineered equipment and technologies to companies drill for and produce oil and gas. The company’s Chemical Technologies offering consist of chemistry solutions for flowing oil and gas wells as well as chemistry solutions used in drilling and completion activities. Its Production & Automation Technologies offerings consist of artificial lift equipment and solutions, including rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps and drive systems and plunger lifts, as well as a full automation and digital offering consisting of equipment and software for Industrial Internet of Things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement and asset integrity management. Drilling Technologies offering provides polycrystalline diamond cutters and bearings. ChampionX Corporation, formerly known as Apergy Corporation, is based in TX, United States. “

Get ChampionX alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on ChampionX from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of ChampionX from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on ChampionX in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. ChampionX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.50.

Shares of CHX stock opened at $21.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 3.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.15. ChampionX has a 52 week low of $2.89 and a 52 week high of $22.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.76.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $706.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.89 million. ChampionX had a negative return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 54.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 185.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that ChampionX will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHX. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in ChampionX by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of ChampionX by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 97,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in ChampionX by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 36,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

ChampionX Company Profile

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies that help companies to drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. It offers chemistry solutions to enhance production from flowing oil and gas wells, as well as for drilling and completion activities. The company also provides production and automation technologies, including artificial lift equipment and solutions, such as rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts; and automation and digital products consisting of equipment and software for industrial internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management.

Recommended Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ChampionX (CHX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ChampionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChampionX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.