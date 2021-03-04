Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Releases FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) issued an update on its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.20-0.24 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $272-285 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $269.39 million.

CERT stock traded down $3.39 on Thursday, hitting $30.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 718,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,310. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.24. Certara has a 1 year low of $29.25 and a 1 year high of $41.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Several analysts recently commented on CERT shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Certara in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Certara in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Certara in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Certara in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a hold rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Certara in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set an equal weight rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Certara has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.80.

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

