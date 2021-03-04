Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) Trading Down 6%

Shares of Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT) were down 6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.19 and last traded at $4.22. Approximately 2,286,706 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 6,788,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.49.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CRNT shares. Oppenheimer upgraded Ceragon Networks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ceragon Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered Ceragon Networks from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.94 and a 200-day moving average of $3.13. The stock has a market cap of $331.52 million, a PE ratio of -21.63, a P/E/G ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 2.03.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Ceragon Networks had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 10.43%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ceragon Networks Ltd. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ceragon Networks during the fourth quarter worth $6,151,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Ceragon Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Ceragon Networks by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,322,174 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,236,000 after acquiring an additional 172,474 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Ceragon Networks by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,143,762 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,180,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ceragon Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. 9.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ceragon Networks Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRNT)

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless backhaul solutions that enable cellular operators and other wireless service providers to deliver voice and data services. Its wireless backhaul solutions use microwave and millimeter wave technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small sells, and the core of the service provider's network.

