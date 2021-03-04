Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Price Target Cut to C$14.00 by Analysts at CSFB

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) had its price target decreased by CSFB from C$15.50 to C$14.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold to C$15.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Centerra Gold from C$21.50 to C$20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James cut their price target on Centerra Gold from C$19.50 to C$18.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, TD Securities reaffirmed a hold rating and set a C$17.00 price objective (up from C$16.50) on shares of Centerra Gold in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$16.75.

Shares of CG opened at C$12.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$13.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$14.21. Centerra Gold has a 52-week low of C$5.52 and a 52-week high of C$19.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 5.33. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.57 billion and a PE ratio of 8.80.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining and exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; and the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

