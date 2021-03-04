Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Position Lifted by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 106,723.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 189,077 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 188,900 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Centene were worth $11,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CNC. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,413,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132,980 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 3,163,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,932,000 after purchasing an additional 954,122 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its position in shares of Centene by 106.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,828,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,627,000 after buying an additional 942,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,635,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,499,362,000 after buying an additional 939,404 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Capital LLP raised its stake in Centene by 138.6% during the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,160,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,681,000 after acquiring an additional 673,936 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

CNC stock opened at $58.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.55. Centene Co. has a 52-week low of $43.96 and a 52-week high of $74.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.83.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $28.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.44 billion. Centene had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 13.45%. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Centene news, EVP Jesse N. Hunter sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $787,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.97, for a total transaction of $487,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,250 shares of company stock worth $1,811,260 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CNC has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Centene in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Centene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Centene from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Centene from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.79.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

