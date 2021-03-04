CEMEX (NYSE:CX) Hits New 1-Year High at $7.04

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.04 and last traded at $7.00, with a volume of 164964 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.84.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of CEMEX in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.40 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their target price on CEMEX from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut CEMEX from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.87.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a PE ratio of -6.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.36 and its 200 day moving average is $4.84.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The construction company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. CEMEX had a negative return on equity of 15.81% and a negative net margin of 13.98%. On average, analysts forecast that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CX. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in CEMEX during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. WealthStone Inc. bought a new position in shares of CEMEX during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Marotta Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of CEMEX in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Veracity Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CEMEX in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in CEMEX by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 10,504 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 5,252 shares during the last quarter. 36.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CEMEX (NYSE:CX)

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

