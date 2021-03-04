Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.96

Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.96 and traded as high as $2.19. Celsion shares last traded at $2.04, with a volume of 4,914,819 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Celsion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.33 million, a P/E ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 2.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.96.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLSN. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Celsion during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Celsion by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 105,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Celsion in the 4th quarter worth $94,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Celsion in the 3rd quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Celsion in the third quarter worth $123,000. 13.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celsion Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLSN)

Celsion Corporation, an integrated development clinical stage oncology drug company, focuses on the development and commercialization of directed chemotherapies, DNA-mediated immunotherapy, and RNA-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate is ThermoDox, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase III clinical trial for treating primary liver cancer.

