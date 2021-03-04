Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.08, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Cellectar Biosciences stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,365,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,309,891. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.53 million, a PE ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.67. Cellectar Biosciences has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $2.98. The company has a current ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.62.

Get Cellectar Biosciences alerts:

In other Cellectar Biosciences news, CEO James V. Caruso acquired 37,037 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.35 per share, for a total transaction of $49,999.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,756.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jarrod Longcor acquired 29,630 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.35 per share, with a total value of $40,000.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,899.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 74,074 shares of company stock valued at $100,000 over the last quarter. 5.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cellectar Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

About Cellectar Biosciences

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131, which is in Phase II clinical study in patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) multiple myeloma (MM) and a range of B-cell malignancies, as well as in Phase I clinical study for R/R MM.

See Also: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Cellectar Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellectar Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.