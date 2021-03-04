Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) PT Raised to $36.00 at HC Wainwright

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) had its price objective raised by HC Wainwright from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CLDX. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Shares of CLDX opened at $26.52 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.89 and a beta of 2.96. Celldex Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $30.17.

In related news, VP Richard M. Wright sold 20,832 shares of Celldex Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total transaction of $387,683.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 26,749 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the period. HC Advisors LLC lifted its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 14,791 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Celldex Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Celldex Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 24.6% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 24,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 4,779 shares during the last quarter. 80.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Celldex Therapeutics Company Profile

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immunotherapies and other cancer-targeting biologics. It develops CDX-1140, an agonist human monoclonal antibody, which is being studied as a single-agent and in combination with CDX-301 in a Phase I dose-escalation study in metastatic solid tumors and B cell lymphomas; CDX-3379, a monoclonal antibody designed to block the activity of ErbB3 that is in an early Phase II study in advanced head and neck squamous cell cancer in combination with Erbitux; CDX-0159, a Phase I monoclonal antibody that binds the KIT receptor and inhibits its activity; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody that uses anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 co-stimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway.

