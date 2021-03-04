Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its position in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 308 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Celanese were worth $1,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Celanese by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,006,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $430,517,000 after acquiring an additional 185,459 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Celanese by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,532,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $377,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,492 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Celanese by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 858,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,216,000 after acquiring an additional 149,474 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Celanese by 296.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 713,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,718,000 after acquiring an additional 533,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Celanese by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 704,649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $91,562,000 after acquiring an additional 95,583 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Celanese stock opened at $143.58 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $16.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.73, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.15. Celanese Co. has a one year low of $52.70 and a one year high of $145.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $131.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.60.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 31.41%. Celanese’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.99 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. This is an increase from Celanese’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.54%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Celanese from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Bank of America cut shares of Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $118.00 to $121.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Celanese from $152.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Celanese from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $119.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Celanese from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Celanese presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.05.

In other news, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.49, for a total value of $103,117.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,470,832.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

