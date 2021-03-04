CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CECO Environmental had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 12.03%.

NASDAQ CECE traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.56. 2,699 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,653. The company has a market cap of $303.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.30. CECO Environmental has a 12-month low of $3.53 and a 12-month high of $9.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.68 and a 200 day moving average of $7.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

CECE has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of CECO Environmental from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CECO Environmental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of CECO Environmental from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th.

CECO Environmental Corp. provides industrial air quality and fluid handling systems for the energy, industrial, and other markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Fluid Handling Solutions. The company engineers, designs, builds, and installs systems that capture, clean, and destroy airborne contaminants from industrial facilities, as well as equipment that control emissions from such facilities; and fluid handling and filtration systems.

