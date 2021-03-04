Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) Shares Down 5.5%

Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) shares dropped 5.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.94 and last traded at $8.02. Approximately 540,897 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 805,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.49.

CASA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Casa Systems from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Casa Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Barclays raised shares of Casa Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Casa Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Casa Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Casa Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.75.

The stock has a market cap of $666.20 million, a P/E ratio of -26.43 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.16. Casa Systems had a negative net margin of 6.24% and a positive return on equity of 11.73%. Analysts anticipate that Casa Systems, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Lucy Xie sold 83,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total transaction of $944,151.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,138,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,223,585.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 63.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Casa Systems by 13.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,446,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,857,000 after purchasing an additional 283,111 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Casa Systems by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 2,393,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,766,000 after purchasing an additional 862,338 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Casa Systems by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 572,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after purchasing an additional 142,500 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Casa Systems by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 500,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after purchasing an additional 4,592 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Casa Systems by 9.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 444,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 37,556 shares during the period. 68.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Casa Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:CASA)

Casa Systems, Inc, a communications technology company, provides solutions for next-generation centralized, distributed, and virtualized architectures for cable broadband, fixed-line broadband, and wireless networks in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

